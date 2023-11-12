England announce squad for white-ball tour of West Indies; Jos Buttler to lead side with only 6 players from World Cup retained 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) haa named the squads for the nation's upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies. The defending T20 world champions are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning from December 3.

The selection committee has announced a 15-man squad for the ODI series, while 16 players make up the T20I squad. Uncapped pacers Josh Tongue and John Turner found a place in both squads, while only a total of six players from the current World Cup squad in India will be part of the entire tour in the Caribbean.

Out of form players like Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Mark Wood did not find a place across both squads, while David Willey recently announced his international retirement.

Despite an abysmal attempt to defend the ODI World Cup in the subcontinent, England have persisted with Jos Buttler as their leader.

The skipper as well as white-ball coach Matthew Mott are under immense pressure following a seventh-placed finish in the World Cup league stage, barely qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Dawid Malan, who proclaimed that the recent World Cup league stage match could be his final match for England, did not find a place across both squads.

England have had issues with their ageing squad, resulting in a fresh outlook across both formats. Senior players like Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, and Adil Rashid have not been included in the ODI squad, but are part of the T20I squad.

England's tour of West Indies will kickstart with the ODI series. The five-match T20I series is scheduled to begin from December 12 onwards, with Bridgetown, St.George's and Tarouba having the hosting duties.

The two sides played a closely contested T20 series in the Caribbean in 2022. West Indies had won the five-match affair by a narrow 3-2 margin, with the series heading to a decider in the form of the fifth and final T20I.

England white-ball squads for the tour of Caribbean

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and John Turner.

T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, and Chris Woakes.

How will Jos Buttler and company bounce back from their dismal 2023 ODI World Cup campaign? Let us know what you think.