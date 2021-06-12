England announces squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka, Chris Woakes returns

Yorkshire all-rounder Chris Woakes has made a return to the team. England head coach Chris Silverwood picked him for the 16-member squad for the Vitality T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The three-match series will also see the return of left-arm fast bowler Dawid Willey. The Yorkshire quick, who last played in 2019, will look to make an impression ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in India.

England head coach Chris Silverwood stressed that the upcoming matches will be a preparation for the global T20 event. In the absence of several regular cricketers, Silverwood will have the opportunity to look at some experienced cricketers, who have not played for quite some time.

“With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continue to progress on the field. We want to approach every series with an influx of players aiming to win every match and giving us the best preparation as we get closer to the tournament," said Silverwood.

“With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time. The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available. I want our team to play an attacking form of the game," added Silverwood.

Liam Dawson among three specialist spinners in the England squad

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, fast bowler Jofra Archer and Reece Topley were not considered for selection as they continue to nurse their injuries.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson, who returns to the England set-up for the first time since 2018, will also get an opportunity to leave an impression against Sri Lanka. The T20I series will commence on June 23 in Cardiff and will be followed by matches on June 24 and June 26.

England squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

