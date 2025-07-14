England assistant coach provides key update on Shoaib Bashir’s availability for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England's assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has confirmed that young off spinner Shoaib Bashir is fit and ready to bowl if needed on Day 5 of the Lord's Test against India. He also asserted that the hosts are confident of picking up the six wickets needed for victory on Day 5 of the contest.

Bashir hurt himself on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test, while trying to take a low caught-and-bowled off a powerful drive from Ravindra Jadeja. He immediately left the field and Joe Root completed his over. The youngster, however, came out to bat on Day 4 of the Test match and was dismissed for two by Washington Sundar.

The ECB had confirmed earlier in the day that Bashir was fit to bat and was likely to bowl as well in the second innings. However, the off spinner did not bowl any of the 17.4 overs that England sent down in the last session on Day 4 at Lord's. Speaking at a press conference after the end of the day's play, Trescothick provided the latest update on the 21-year-old and said:

"He's fit to bowl, was ready to ball. I think it comes in the regulation - he can come on to bowl as and when he's needed, and then if he's not bowling at any stage, he can then come back off because it's obviously an external blow. So, should we need him, he will be ready to bowl."

Bashir registered figures of 1-59 from 14.5 overs in the first innings of the Lord's Test. Overall, he has claimed nine wickets in the Test series so far.

"Hopefully we'll get six wickets in the first hour" - Marcus Trescothick on England's chances of winning Lord's Test

Bowlers dominated Day 4 of the Test match at Lord's between India and England. While off spinner Sundar picked up four wickets for India in the second innings, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also impressed with two scalps each.

Asked about England's bowling plans for Day 5 of the Test match, Trescothick expressed confidence about the pacers using the wobble seam delivery to great effect and picking the remaining six Indian wickets. The former opener asserted:

"The majority of what we've seen is there is variation in bounce from quick bowlers - people who can bowl balls that hit-the-seam wobbling [delivery]. The wobble seam delivery is a kind of a dangerous ball on this sort of pitch. With the variation, I think you see a bit more bounce bowling from the Nursery end than you see from bowling from Pavilion End.

"Maybe a bit more use of the slope where it angles back towards the stump. So that's hopefully what we'll see again tomorrow. Hopefully it will seam everywhere and we'll get six wickets in the first hour," he added.

Chasing a target of 193, India went to stumps on Day 4 in big trouble at 58-4. KL Rahul was batting on 33, while nightwatchman Akash Deep (1) was bowled by Ben Stokes in the last over of the day.

