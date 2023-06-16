England and Australia players to wear black armbands on Day 1 of first Ashes Test at Edgbaston

England and Australian players and management will sport black armbands on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test, starting on Friday (June 16), for the victims of the Nottingham attacks. They will also observe a moment's silence before the start of play.

Three people passed away early on Tuesday morning after a series of attacks. University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed, while another three were injured. The cops have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and put him in custody.

Captain Ben Stokes admitted that the events have saddened the fraternity no end and will follow the gesture of wearing black armbands. As quoted by the BBC, he said:

"The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have brought immense sorrow to everyone, particularly the cherished friends and families of the victims.

"It is impossible to express how much their lives and futures have been tragically disrupted. These events sadden the England cricket teams, and we are thinking about those affected at this harrowing time. As a gesture of respect, we will honour them by wearing black armbands."

The women's team will also repeat the gesture on Day 1 of the women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 22.

Heather Knight echoes England men's captain's words

Heather Knight (Image Credits: Getty)

England women's captain Heather Knight added that the Nottingham shooting news is a saddening one. Two of the victims were cricket players. She said:

"It was incredibly saddening to learn about the events that took place in Nottingham, and it felt a bit closer to home to learn that two of the victims had been cricket players. All of our thoughts are with the families and friends of everyone affected by the tragedy, and with the city of Nottingham."

Both the men's and women's Australian teams hold the Ashes urn.

