“England have a better chance” - Former India cricketer’s massive prediction for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik termed England as favorites to win the fifth Test against India and clinch the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by a 3-1 margin following a gripping Day 4. The hosts are only 35 runs away from chasing down the 374-run target and have four wickets in hand as rain forced the game into Day 5 at The Oval.

England were outright favorites at one stage of the run chase as Harry Brook and Joe Root slammed centuries to take the side within touching distance of yet another colossal run chase. India, however, fought back after the Tea Break, claiming three wickets to put some pressure back on the opposition. With the settled batters back in the hut, the hosts have to rely on Jamie Smith and their batting depth to get over the line.

England have the pair of Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue lined up to bat in case a wicket falls, while the injured Chris Woakes is also available to bat, if required.

Dinesh Karthik feels that England have enough batting resources to get across the line despite India being capable of one last push with the second new ball.

"I'll take the new ball, I think you need some seam movement as well. But I think, England have a better chance, purely because of the fact that heavy roller will be again used, and that actually flattens it. India's energy will be high, they will have belief, but the fact is that even Chris Woakes was ready with his whites if required," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

He predicted the game to be over inside the first hour of play on Day 5, stating that India will have absolutely no chance if Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton add another 20 runs to their partnership for the seventh wicket.

"They have good batters in Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue, who can hold a bat. I think in 12 overs we will know the result, so it is fair to say around 45 -50 minutes. If these two (Overton and Smith) put on even 20 more, then the last 14 will come in an over or two," he added.

Jamie Smith has been among England's leading run scorers in the series, and is familiar playing at The Oval since he plays for Surrey in the domestic circuit. The Oval is also the home ground for Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson, who have proven to be handy batters across all levels and formats.

"I think they could have looked into it" - Dinesh Karthik slams match officials for stretching England's innings into Day 5

The match officials called for Stumps on Day 4 due to the weather conditions, despite the match on the cusp of culmination. The weather brightened up soon after the cut-off period, as the decision to take the game into Day 5 instead of an extension on Day 4 itself was slammed by fans and pundits.

Former England bowler Stuart Broad took to social media to express his disappointment over the decision, while Dinesh Karthik also felt that the crowd that had assembled at the venue deserved to witness the end of the contest.

"When you have 22,000 people and the energy is good, and the fact that for sure if you play for another hour, the Test match is going to go either way. Whenever there is a possibility of a result, the rule book states that you can have an half an hour extension. I think they could have looked into it, speak to both the teams. If one of the teams say, ' You know what, we are not going to play', then there's no issues there. But if both teams are okay with it, by all means I think, common sense should prevail and say, let's get on with it," Karthik elaborated.

England were placed at 339-6 at the end of Day 4 after a slight wobble in the final session. Team India, on the other hand, are on the lookout to make one final push in a bid to level the series 2-2.

