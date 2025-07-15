England bowler ruled out of remaining ENG vs IND 2025 Tests due to injury

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir will miss the remaining two Tests against Team India due to a broken finger on his left hand. After sitting out most of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground, it has officially been confirmed that the youngster will miss the remainder of the series. Hence, the hosts are certain to make one change for the fourth game.

The towering off-spinner had injured himself while attempting a catch off his own bowling on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Lord's. Bashir did come to bat on Day 4 and looked slightly uncomfortable. However, he returned to bowl in the fourth innings and claimed Mohammed Siraj's wicket to fashion a memorable 22-run victory for England.

Despite taking two crucial wickets in the third Test, the 21-year-old has struggled in the series. He managed only 10 wickets in three matches at 54.10 apiece alongside an economy rate of 3.84.

"He's 21 years old, he's got a very badly broken finger" - England captain on Shoaib Bashir

Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, England skipper Ben Stokes lauded the finger spinner for walking out to bat despite the injury. He added that the finish couldn't have been much better. He said:

"He's 21 years old, he's got a very badly broken finger. To even walk out there and bat. He didn't even ask, he got his pads on, and got his finger strapped up. Every time I looked down at the bench, I could see his face peering saying, 'Get me on'. To finish that game off was written in the stars."

The third Test at Lord's saw a dramatic ending as Team India put on a rearguard despite crashing to 112/8 at one stage. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj went on to add 58 runs before eventually being dismissed for 170. India and England will resume their battle in the fourth Test in Manchester, beginning on July 23.

