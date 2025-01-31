England bowler strikes in his first over to dismiss Abhishek Sharma for 29 in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [Watch]

England's premier spinner Adil Rashid struck in his first over to dismiss Team India opener Abhishek Sharma in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The left-handed batter tried to hit a six via a slog sweep but holed out to Jacob Bethell at deep mid wicket, who took a simple catch.

The dismissal occurred in the eighth over of the innings as England captain Jos Buttler introduced one of his best bowlers for the first time in the match. While Abhishek welcomed Rashid with a boundary through the extra-cover region, the youngster wasn't successful the next time while trying to find the boundary.

The wrist-spinner dragged one outside off-stump but the southpaw wasn't unsuccessful in hitting it over the fence, perishing for 29 off 19 deliveries with four boundaries and a six.

Before Rashid struck, Saqib Mahmood, who replaced Mark Wood in the playing XI, wreaked havoc in one over to get rid of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav. The second change triggered by the tourists was drafting Jacob Bethell for Jamie Smith.

Team India also made three changes as Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel.

Adil Rashid played a vital role in helping England to a 26-run win in Rajkot

Adil Rashid celebrates Tilak Varma's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Although Rashid didn't end up as England's pick of the bowlers in the third T20I in Rajkot, he used the slowness of the conditions to excellent effect to finish with figures of 4-0-15-1, dismissing Tilak Varma with a beauty of a delivery. As a result, he regained the No.1 spot in the updated T20I bowler rankings.

Jamie Overton registered outstanding figures of 4-0-23-3, while Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer snared two wickets apiece to restrict the Men in Blue to 145/9 in reply to their total of 171/9 in 20 overs.

However, England also need to win in Pune to keep the series alive.

