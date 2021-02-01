England can give surprises, India shouldn't take them lightly: Kiran More 

Kiran More has dropped a caveat for Team India before the 4-Test series against England begins on Friday. The former Indian wicketkeeper believes that Virat Kohli's side should be wary of the visitors, who can surprise them with their preparation and planning.

Joe Root and team are visiting India for a Test series after almost 5 years. Their last tour, in 2016, ended in disappointment as the hosts trounced them 4-0 in a 5-match series. However, they look better prepared this time around, as manifested in their dominating series win in Sri Lanka a couple of weeks ago.

Talking to The Times of India, Kiran More remarked that India should welcome the English like they treated the Aussies last month.

"India will definitely do well, but the England team always comes well prepared. They give you surprises. They have two quality spinners in their team also. After the Australia win, India shouldn't take England lightly. India should treat England just like Australia. You can't take anyone lightly in Test cricket. Every session is a different session in Test cricket," said Kiran More.

Most of the squad members are currently undergoing quarantine in Chennai. They are expected to begin training on Tuesday.

Real character from the boys and a fantastic series win! Thank you for all your support back home 🦌🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpgRMX0ULj — Joe Root (@root66) January 25, 2021

"Root and Stokes will be England's key players" - Kiran More

England's victory in Sri Lanka came on the backs of a couple of outstanding knocks by skipper Joe Root.

In 2 Tests, Root amassed 426 runs at a whopping average of 106.5. The English have also got a major fillip as star all-rounder Ben Stokes and towering speedster Jofra Archer have returned to the squad.

Analyzing the visiting contingent, Kiran More opined that Root and Stokes will be the key players for England's success here.

"Root and Stokes will be England's key players against India. Root performed really well in Sri Lanka and is in magnificent form. England have a good batting line up, their fast bowlers are outstanding, their spinners have done really well in Sri Lanka. If you look at them overall, they are very well prepared. In Sri Lanka where England have played, it was a rank turner. They scored well and then got Sri Lanka out twice," said Kiran More.

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the first two Tests from February 5th and 13th respectively.