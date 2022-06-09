England captain Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd Test against New Zealand - Reports

England captain Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl in the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, which starts on June 10.

As per Sky Sports, the newly-appointed skipper looked to be in some discomfort during his side's training session on Wednesday. He bowled approximately six to eight balls before pulling out. Stokes was also seen talking to the team doctor for a long time.

The problem, however, didn't stop the Durham all-rounder from batting in the nets. He had a good session and will lead England in the second Test as they look to wrap up the series.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ben Stokes doubtful to bowl in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. (Reported by Sky Sports). Ben Stokes doubtful to bowl in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. (Reported by Sky Sports).

Ben Stokes had a decent outing in the series opener, scoring 55 runs, including a fifty. He also picked up one wicket.

The hosts currently lead the series 1-0, having won the first Test by five wickets at Lord's. This was their first win since August last year.

England name an unchanged playing XI for the Trent Bridge Test

The Three Lions have announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

Spinner Jack Leach completed his seven-day mandatory concussion protocol and was declared fit to play. The Somerset cricketer suffered a head injury and had to be substituted on the first day of the Lord's Test.

Matt Parkinson came into the playing XI as a concussion substitute.

The upcoming match produces another opportunity for the English top-order to prove their mettle. Zak Crawley scored 43 at Lord's, which was the highest among the top three batters in both innings combined.

Matthew Potts, who made his debut in the last game, had a superlative outing as he picked up seven wickets and will hope to continue the momentum.

England Playing XI for the 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far