"They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear" - Joe Root credits India for inspiring England with their Gabba win

Ahead of the Ashes, England skipper Joe Root hopes to take inspiration from India's Gabba heist in January of this year. Root, who will tour Australia for the third time, believes India's breach of the fortress proves England can do it too.

Australia lost a Test for the first time in Brisbane since 1988 earlier this year as India stunned them to record a series win. Tim Paine and Co. failed to defend a stiff score of 329 in the fourth innings in the absence of most of their key players.

Joe Root observed that India were nowhere close to fielding their first-choice players, however, he feels they won the critical moments. Root added that India showed it's not impossible to beat the hosts at the venue. The number one Test batsman told the Guardian:

"Look at that India team that won at the Gabba. They were a long way from their first-choice XI but they had no fear, they stood up to Australia and won crucial parts of that Test. It will give every player in our squad a huge amount of confidence and just plant a little bit of doubt in Australia’s mind having to go back there and play again for the first time against us, what with it being such a stronghold for them for such a long period of time. We now know that it’s not."

England's last wins in Brisbane came in 1986 during a successful tour. Root, who captained the side in 2017 during the first Test of the series at the venue, suffered a ten-wicket loss on the day.

Joe Root recalls the experience of facing Mitchell Johnson in the 2013-14 Ashes

Root, who embarked on his first tour Down Under in 2013-14, admitted that Mitchell Johnson's spells were challenging. However, the Yorkshire batsman reflected that his shots were unlike what he wanted to play. He said:

"Some of the balls Johnson bowled, what separates it from other difficult passages of play was within that you found yourself playing shots you didn’t expect. Your body would do things you’ve spent your whole career training not to. In my first innings at Brisbane, first ball, I had a massive drive, thick edge for three. Second ball another massive drive."

Root added:

"And I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ This is not how I want to play. I looked behind and there are five slips, I know exactly what he’s trying to do, how he’s going to get me out. The next ball, a bouncer. The next ball, a massive drive caught at third slip."

Root, though, stated that it was a terrific learning experience as a youngster. The 30-year-old added:

"And I’m walking off thinking everything I’ve done within that innings is exactly how I don’t want to play my cricket. I just found myself throwing my hands at the ball when I didn’t intend to. That series for him was the moment in his career when everything was clicking. He rode that wave extremely well. But for a 22-year-old as I was, it was a great learning experience."

Root has experienced a prolific season in 2021, scoring 1455 runs in 12 Tests at 66.14. The right-handed batsman needs 333 more to become the highest run-getter in Tests in a calendar year.

