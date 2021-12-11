"It's a shame we couldn't get through that initial period" - England skipper Joe Root left frustrated after conceding an early lead in the Ashes

England captain Joe Root was left disappointed with his side's performance in the first Test of the ongoing Ashes series. After a thumping 9-wicket loss against Australia at the Gabba, England found themselves conceding an early one-nil lead in the five-match series.

England haven't come from behind to win an Ashes in Australia since 1954-55, so they will have their task cut out going ahead in the series. Root reflected on his side's performance in the post-match interview:

"Frustration. We worked really hard to get ourselves back into the game last night and we knew how important it was to try and get through to the new ball unscathed. If we carried that partnership forward we could have given ourselves an opportunity. You saw how the pitch was playing, there was sideways movement and the cracks were appearing. It's a shame we couldn't get through that initial period."

There are good things to take, most importantly the bowling effort - England captain Joe Root

Like every good captain, Joe Root opted to look for the positives even after a disappointing loss on Day Four of the first Test. Root urged his side to learn from their mistakes and shift their attention to the next Test instead, with plenty of cricket still left to play.

"It's important in a five-match series not to feel too sorry for ourselves, to relish the challenge to go out there and try and get one back. There are good things to take, most importantly the bowling effort. Created chances and felt in the game for a long time. Need to learn from this and come back stronger."

The England skipper also shed some light on the selection of spinner Jack Leach. Root opined that Leach's selection was down to wanting more variation in their bowling attack. However, the England captain was quick to point out that his side will need to do much better as a fielding unit and take their chances.

Root said:

"We wanted variation in our attack, to change the pace and move through different gears. It's easy with hindsight (to criticize), but can't create as many chances as we did and put them down. Similar with the bat, 40-4 is not the way to start a Test series. But we know where we need to improve, and the way we responded in the second innings showed fight which will stand us in good stead. (On Leach) Jack's a fine spinner, he's shown what an instrumental part he can play, and I'm sure he will in the series moving forward."

The second Test will begin on Thursday (December 16th) in Adelaide. It will be a Day-Night affair with the pink ball.

