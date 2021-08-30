'We will look back on the England-India series' : England coach feels it could be an all-time classic

England head coach Chris Silverwood has been thrilled to witness the action between his side and India in the ongoing Test series. Chris Silverwood predicts the five-match series will go down as one of the best in history.

After a 151-run loss at Lord's, England staged a remarkable comeback at Leeds in the third Test to level the series. The hosts sealed an innings and 76-run victory on day four. As a result, the series stands at 1-1 with two Tests to play at the Oval and Old Trafford.

Chris Silverwood believes that years later, experts will probably call it one of the all-time classics. The 65-year old highlighted that both sides have played some good cricket. Silverwood observed that India are a quality side.

He also lauded the hosts for bouncing back from a heavy defeat at Lord's.

"You’d hope so. Maybe it will be one of those series that we’ll look back on and go 'wow, that was fantastic'. There’s been some good cricket already by both sides and we know India are a very good side. They’re difficult to beat but what we’re showing is we’ve the class to do that and match them. We’ve been behind before, gone 1-0 down and come back to win the series, and we’re going to keep challenging to do that. If we do we’ll see some great cricket," Silverwood said as quoted by mirror.co.uk.

Boost for England as Mark Wood and Chris Woakes make themselves available for the fourth Test:

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Meanwhile, the returns of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have bolstered England ahead of the fourth Test. Wood's shoulder injury at Lord's forced him out of the third Test as Craig Overton replaced him. But Overton thrived in the role by taking six wickets.

Chris Woakes has returned to action from a heel injury he suffered in the T20 blast game for Birmingham Bears against Kent. He remains a strong contender to play at the Oval. Jos Buttler will miss the game, with Jonny Bairstow set to take the gloves.

