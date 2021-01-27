England Cricket Team players arrive in Chennai for first Test against India

The England Cricket Team players and support staff set to take part in their tour of India made the touchdown in Chennai on Wednesday. The members, including captain Joe Root, flew in from Sri Lanka and headed to the bio-secure Hotel Leela Palace in the southern city.

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association officer, all the members of the contingent will quarantine for six days before starting their practice sessions on February 2.

They will only get three days of training as the first match of the four-Test series is scheduled to begin from February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The England Cricket Team is coming off a thumping series victory over Sri Lanka. England won the first Test by seven wickets, followed by a six-wicket victory in the second match, courtesy some stellar performances from skipper Joe Root.

📍 Chennai, India@root66 and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GT06p9Ru4u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who weren't a part of the series win in the island nation, had arrived in Chennai on Sunday and are currently in quarantine.

From the Indian squad, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane reached Chennai on Tuesday night, while others including Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah arrived on Wednesday morning.

Skipper Virat Kohli is scheduled to arrive later on Wednesday as well.

England Cricket Team's tour of India set to be a fascinating contest

Advertisement

1st innings: All 10 taken by our seamers



2nd innings: All 10 taken by our spinners



For the first time ever in Test history 🤯 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 26, 2021

India has an impeccable record at home. The last time the England cricket team visited the sub-continent nation was in 2016, when they were trounced 4-0 in the five-Test series.

However, with English players now better accustomed to the spin-friendly Indian pitches, this series is set up to be one of the best in recent times.

In a virtual press conference before the series, England Cricket Team coach Chris Silverwood spoke about the challenge.

"The one thing Australia has shown is India will be a difficult team to beat. It's a great challenge for us. Do I think we can beat them? Yes. I always take the positive side of things - I think we can beat them, but we know it's going to be a hard-fought contest. If we come out on top of this one, confidence again will go through the roof for us. I respect the fact they are a fine side with some really good players. We're going to have to be at the top of our game," said Silverwood.