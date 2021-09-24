Players had no influence over ECB's decision to cancel Pakistan tour, confirms England cricketers' union

The England cricketers' union has denied rumors of players having a role in the ECB canceling next month's tour of Pakistan. Much to the dismay of the PCB, its counterparts abandoned the visit, citing potential bio-bubble exhaustion.

However, news has emerged that the ECB did not ask the cricketers if they wanted to play in Pakistan. Moreover, the players' union official statement debunked rumors of its intervention to stop the tour from going ahead.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

A TEPP official told the Daily Mail that the ECB hadn't even consulted with the players before abandoning the series. The association also denied claims of the players' refusal to tour Pakistan.

"At no stage has the ECB ever asked Team England Player Partnership or the teams, men and women, whether the tour should go ahead or whether players were prepared to tour Pakistan. At no stage has Team England Player Partnership informed the ECB that the players would not be touring."

After the ECB announced its decision, its counterparts were furious, especially PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Raja was disappointed in England for failing to return the favor they did to them in 2020 by touring the nation under challenging circumstances.

England's cricket board informed us on Sunday afternoon of the tour cancellation: TEPP

The spokesperson further revealed that the ECB met on Sunday and decided to cancel the tour, informing them in the afternoon. Hence, the players did not influence the apex body's decision.

Also Read

"The ECB board met last Sunday to debate the tour to Pakistan. That afternoon we were informed the tour had been cancelled. Team England Player Partnership was not asked for our input and we were not involved in the decision to cancel the tour."

After the ECB scrapped next month's tour, the PCB has started making contingency plans ahead of its scheduled home series against England in 2022. Raja has already expressed his lack of faith in the ECB, given England's multi-format series in Pakistan in October 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy