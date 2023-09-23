England debutant George Scrimshaw bowls 6 no-balls in first 2 overs in 2nd ODI against Ireland

England speedster George Scrimshaw showed his nerves during the ongoing second ODI against Ireland at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. The 25-year-old delivered an eye-popping six front-foot no-balls in his first two overs in international cricket.

The debutant overstepped in his very first delivery, followed by another on the second ball as Andy Balbirnie capitalised on it to hit a boundary. Scrimshaw sent down two other no-balls and conceded 17 off his first over.

The Derbyshire bowler returned in the fourth over and sent down a couple more no-balls. Paul Stirling took full advantage of them, smashing a four and a six.

However, the same over saw Scrimshaw strike to remove Balbirnie, who edged one to Ben Duckett at slip. It was a massive relief for the right-arm paceman, who had a torrid time till then.

George Scrimshaw makes debut along with three others as England set Ireland 335 for victory

Will Jacks fell agonisingly short of a hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

The reigning world champions have set Ireland a daunting target of 335 to win. Will Jacks, who opened the innings with Phil Salt, top-scored with 94, an innings laced with seven boundaries and four sixes.

While captain Zak Crawley was out for a duck, Ben Duckett and Jacks continued the assault, sharing a 102-run stand. Later, another debutant, Sam Hain, also sizzled, smashing 89 off 82.

Hain shared a 63-run partnership with fast bowler Brydon Carse as the hosts put up an intimidating total. Jamie Smith, also making his maiden ODI appearance, fell for a single-figure score, while it remains to be seen if Tom Hartley takes a wicket.

The three-game series stands is 0-0 after the first ODI in Leeds was washed out due to rain. The Englishmen are playing a second-string side, as their first-choice players are currently ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which starts on October 5.

Led by Jos Buttler, England comprehensively beat New Zealand in the previous ODI series 3-1.