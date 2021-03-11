"England are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup" - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli believes England will be the favorites to win the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India from October-November this year.

English skipper Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler had earlier termed the hosts as the team to beat in the 7th edition of the mega event.

However, Virat countered the pair's views and instead termed the World No. 1 T20I side the most dangerous of the lot. Replying to the comments at a virtual press conference, Kohli said:

"No, I don't (think India are the favorites). I think it's England who will be the team to beat. They are the No. 1 side in the world and the prime focus will be on them. All the other teams will be wary of the strengths that they bring onto the park. Every other team will agree with what I say. England are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup."

India vs England T20I series set to begin on March 12

After a grueling Test series, India and England are all set to begin their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup as they go head to head in a five-match T20I series, starting on Friday.

While Morgan and Co. are at full strength, the hosts are going into the series with a few young guns and are without their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli confirms that KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma are first choice opening pair. #INDvENG



Looks like India are going to field their best 11 for upcoming T20 world cup.



This is positive approach by Kohli & India.



Dhawan is great, but team India considering current form 👌👍 — Cricket (@CricVerdict) March 11, 2021

Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan will hope to make their cases for selection in ICC's showpiece event.

Swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also return after a long injury layoff. Virat will bank on him to lead the bowling attack and keep a tight leash on England's dangerous batsmen.