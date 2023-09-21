England Great Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket - Reports

Former England captain Alastair Cook is likely to retire from all forms of cricket after the ongoing County season. The official news is expected to be announced as early as tomorrow when his side, Essex, finish their penultimate County Championship game against Hampshire.

Essex are in pole position to win their final home game of the season and stay in the hunt with top-ranked Surrey for the title. Despite Cook scoring a duck in the first innings, Essex scored a massive 447/9 declared.

Although Cook plans to exit unceremoniously without grabbing the headlines, Essex wish to mark the occasion after Alastair Cook’s last home appearance and plan a reception to honor the champion batter.

The 38-year-old has scored 808 runs in 12 games this season at a reasonable average of 38.

Following his international retirement in 2018, the southpaw has been a vital part of the Essex lineup for the last six years, including their championship title run in 2019, both through scoring runs and being a leader within the group.

It is also reported that following his retirement, Cook will return to the family farm and focus primarily on his media career, especially with BBC. The fairytale ending for the legendary batter would be Essex winning the ongoing and their final game of the season to pip Surrey for the Championship title.

A look at Alastair Cook's sensational International career

Alastair Cook was among the most respected cricketers of his time.

Alastair Cook is arguably England's most accomplished Test batter, with over 12,400 runs and 33 centuries in a stellar 161 matches. He is the leading run-scorer for England and fifth all-time in Test cricket.

Besides his incredible batting accolades, Cook also captained England in 59 Tests and 69 ODIs. The 38-year-old was also the captain of two Ashes-winning campaigns in 2013 and 2015, along with being the leading run-scorer (766 runs) in the 2010-11 series win in Australia, the last time England tasted success down under.

Yet, Cook's ultimate achievement might have been leading England to a 2-1 series win in India in 2012-13. Following a crushing defeat in the first Test, the side produced an inspired turnaround on viciously turning tracks to upstage India in the next two games.

The southpaw scored a series-leading 562 runs at a stunning average of 80.29, with three centuries to his name. He also captained the side astutely with terrific use of his primary spinners, Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar, to become the only side to defeat India in India in a Test series over the last 19 years.

In his final game for England, Cook scored 71 and 147 against India at the Oval in 2018 to be named Player of the Match in the side's 118-run win.

Although celebrated predominantly for his Test records, the 38-year-old had an admirable ODI career, scoring 3,204 runs in 92 games at an average of 36.40 with five centuries. He also played four T20Is for England without much success.

Overall, Alastair Cook boasts impeccable first-class numbers, with over 26,500 runs and 74 centuries and 6,510 List-A runs with 13 tons.