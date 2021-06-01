England handed Joe Root injury scare after skipper gets hit by a Chris Silverwood delivery 

England’s tryst with freak injuries continued with Joe Root the latest to give his side an injury scare. The England skipper was struck on the hand by a ball delivered by coach Chris Silverwood on Monday.

The unfortunate incident involving Joe Root occurred while the skipper was part of a net session at Lord’s in the build-up to the Test. Despite the injury scare, Joe Root is likely to be available for the first Test that begins on June 2.

The Daily Mail reported the latest developments on Joe Root’s injury, detailing how Joe Root was struck a painful blow to his right hand during practice.

Searching for his 1st Test 💯



Out for 71 at Lord's, a week later...



The dream came true 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S8IRoOZAI9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2021

Joe Root suffered a knock as Chris Silverwood delivered a ball from a 'dog-thrower' training device during a net session on Monday. The 30-year-old had to immediately leave the session and work indoors with assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

However, in a piece of positive news, the England skipper did return later to take part in England's first major outdoor practice of the summer.

England later revealed that Joe Root suffered a bruised hand as a result of the knock, and may miss Tuesday’s outdoor nets session as a precaution.

Joe Root unlikely to miss England vs New Zealand Test

Our latest @NBCricket training kit on view at Lord's today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YzILe3Qm6Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 31, 2021

Although Joe Root suffered the knock days before the series opener, the skipper is likely to be fit for the game on Wednesday. Joe Root has been in sublime form over the past few months and has been the highest run-getter in England's last two series.

He has scored 794 runs at an average of 66.16 in 2021, notching up three Test tons in the process. With the home stretch seeing England play New Zealand and India over the next few months, Joe Root will be eager to add to that tally and prove his mettle against quality opposition.

In the unlikely event Joe Root fails to be fit for the first Test, England can call upon Haseeb Hameed and Sam Billings to fill in the gap left by his absence.