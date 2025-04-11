England legend with 991 international scalps to be knighted for his services to cricket

Former England fast bowler James Anderson will receive knighthood for his services to cricket, after his name was included in former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's resignation honors list. The 42-year-old took 991 wickets in his international career and retired from international cricket as England's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 704 scalps in 188 Tests.

Ad

Anderson received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award at Buckingham Palace in London in 2016. The Lancastrian made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003 and played his 188th and final Test match against West Indies at the same venue in July 2024.

He was an integral part of the England setup when they won the Ashes for the first time in 24 years, in 2010-11, claiming 24 wickets in 10 innings to emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He was also part of the England side that won a Test series in India in 2012 after a gap of 28 years and took 12 wickets in four Tests, helping his side win the series 2-1.

Ad

Trending

Anderson also holds the record for the most number of wickets taken by an England pacer in ODI cricket, with 269 scalps to his name. He played in four ODI World Cups for England, the last of which came in 2015 where the Eoin Morgan-led side was knocked out in the league phase of the tournament.

In January 2025, Anderson signed a one-year contract with Lancashire. He had enrolled his name in the IPL mega auction in November 2024, but did not find a buyer at the two-day event.

Ad

James Anderson set to join select group of England players to receive knighthood

James Anderson will join a special group of England players, who have been knighted for their services to cricket. Two of his former captains - Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook - were knighted in 2019.

Strauss had said in 2024 that Anderson deserved knighthood for his services to the game.

Ad

"Very much so! I think any fast bowler that plays 188 Test matches deserves a knighthood, I'll put it that way," the former England captain said Via ESPN Cricinfo.

Legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham, whose record for the most wickets taken by an England bowler (383) in Test cricket was broken by Anderson in 2015, received knighthood in 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news