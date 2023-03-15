Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed that the hosts knew England didn't have specialist batters down the order, which was effectively an advantage for his team.

All-rounders Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes formed the lower middle-order for the reigning T20 World Cup champions in their series against the Asian outfit. The trio couldn't fire in unison as England ended up losing the three-match series 3-0.

In Bangladesh, the tracks are often conducive to spin and the presence of specialist batters in the middle order is crucial.

Even in the third T20I, at 100/1 it seemed like England would cruise to a consolation win chasing 159. However, it wasn't to be as Dawid Malan's dismissal and Jos Buttler's run-out off consecutive deliveries triggered an epic collapse for the visitors.

England ended up losing the contest by 16 runs, with Ali, Curran and Woakes combining for just 26 runs off 26 balls.

Speaking to reporters after Bangladesh's win in the third T20I on Tuesday (March 14), here's what Shakib Al Hasan had to say about the opposition:

"We had more confidence before this series since we were playing at home. We capitalized on England being short of batters. It was our advantage that they didn't have many batters after losing three or four wickets."

Shakib also hailed his bowlers for stepping up. Bangladesh played a batting-heavy side in the final match and had no dependable extra bowling option available, giving them very little margin for error. He added:

"Our bowling unit was quite good. We never had the luxury of playing with six proper bowlers. We often played with eight batters, which also meant that we were a bowler short.

"In T20s, you need that (bowling) cushion. Bowlers win you T20 matches, so having that extra bowler always helps."

Shakib Al Hasan wants Bangladesh to become the 'best fielding side in Asia'

Shakib Al Hasan believes that Bangladesh fielded better than England in the T20Is and that was one of the reasons why the hosts won the series 3-0. The skipper claimed that he wants his team to be the best in Asia when it comes to fielding.

On this, Shakib stated:

"Everyone noticed our fielding in these three matches. We out-fielded England, who are themselves a good fielding side. It is a big tick mark. Our biggest improvement is in our fielding when I consider every aspect.

"We should always field well, but we have targeted to become the best fielding side in Asia. After this performance, I don't think we are too far behind."

Bangladesh continue to prove that they're a difficult white-ball side to beat in their own den. Their next assignment will also be at home as they take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting on March 18.

