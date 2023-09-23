England men's cricket team to be offered multi-year contracts

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to offer unprecedented three-year contracts in a bid to stave off the threat posed by franchise cricket, which has been targeting their top players. The deals are in stark contrast to the pre-existing central contracts, which only featured year-long deals.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ECB has offered 26 contracts to the English cricketers and 20 among those are multi-year deals, with the likes of Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Mark Wood being the recipients of three-year packages. Keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is likely to be among those offered two-year contracts. Single-year deals are for players like Jack Leach and James Anderson, given they don't feature on the franchise circuit.

Jofra Archer, the 28-year-old speedster, could also be in line to sign a multi-year contract. He has been on the Mumbai Indians' radar, with the franchise reportedly looking to secure his services on a full-time basis. Archer featured for Mumbai Indians Cape Town in the SA20 league at the start of the year ahead of his IPL 2023 stint.

"I think it's great that they're offering these contracts" - England opening batter Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Twitter)

English Test cricketer Ben Duckett feels it's in no way negative to announce contracts of such nature as it gives complete security to the players. He told Sky Sports:

"It's certainly not negative, it kind of gives you a bit of security. I think it's great that they're offering these contracts. The security of players wanting to keep playing for England is perfect. For me the main thing is walking out and representing my country, it's not really a contract but that's a bonus."

Duckett is part of England's ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against Ireland. The first ODI in Leeds was washed out due to persistent showers and a wet outfield. The second game will take place on Saturday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.