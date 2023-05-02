England men's team to tour West Indies in December for white-ball series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday, May 2, announced that the England men's cricket team will tour the West Indies in December 2023. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also confirmed the news.

A total of eight white-ball matches will take place, from December 3-21. The tour starts with a three-match ODI series followed by five T20 Internationals. The matches will be played across Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad, just before Christmas.

The tour will take place just a fortnight after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup final. The first two ODI matches between West Indies and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The final match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on December 9.

The first T20I match will be staged in Barbados, followed by the second and third T20I in Grenada, on December 14 and 16, respectively. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host the last two T20Is, on December 19 and 21.

England's tour of West Indies in 2023 will be a major economic boost to host countries - CWI chief executive

West Indies and England played a Test and T20I series last year

England last toured the Caribbean in January-March 2022, in two separate visits to play five T20Is and three Tests.

England suffered defeats in both series, losing 1-0 in the longest format and 3-2 in the T20I series. Speaking on how England's visit to the West Indies will boost the economy of the host nations, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said:

"We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour. “

Grave added:

“This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals. The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year."

England will defend their ODI World Cup title in India later this year in the October-November period. They are also the reigning champions of the 2022 T20 World Cup, a title they will defend next year in the Caribbean.

