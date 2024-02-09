"England might become a team who do all this great work only to not actually win very much" - Michael Vaughan after Visakhapatnam loss

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that while England's brand of cricket and the 'Bazball' ideology is attractive to watch, the visitors need to ensure that they win games too and not just entertain.

Vaughan shed light on how England squandered their chance of winning the Ashes 2023 at home. He also criticised them for being unable to beat an Indian team that was without many of their senior players in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"I do worry that they might become a team who do all this great work only to not actually win very much.

"They didn't win the Ashes when they should have done, and, now, they have let India back into a series when they still have a load of big names, including Virat Kohli, to come back."

Michael Vaughan reckons England will not be able to win the Test series in India if they continue to bat the way they did in Visakhapatnam. The visitors lost the second Test by 106 runs, allowing India to level the series.

Michael Vaughan wants England to play with two pacers

England have backed a lone pacer and three spinners as their bowling combination in the Test series.

However, looking at how James Anderson bowled in the second Test, Michael Vaughan believes the visitors need to replace one of the spinners with pacer Ollie Robinson in the next game:

"The young spinners have been fantastic, but, for me, James Anderson's brilliant performance shows that they have to get another seamer, probably Ollie Robinson, in the side with him."

He added:

"I actually think the batsmen need to take a leaf out of the bowlers' book. With ball in hand, they have been quite traditional at times, aggressive at others, and they have gone up and down the gears in terms of how attacking their fields have been."

Vaughan expressed his disappointment on the way Joe Root was dismissed in the second innings in Visakhapatnam and hopes that the star batter backs his natural game and doesn't force himself into playing the 'Bazball' way. The third Test begins in Rajkot on February 15.

