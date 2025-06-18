England name playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test; RCB star misses out on No.3 spot

England have announced their playing XI for the series opener against India, scheduled to be played at Headingley, Leeds from Friday, June 20 onwards. The Ben Stokes-led side are battling an injury crisis in their fast bowling department as the trio of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson are unavailable for the first Test.

They retain the same batting unit for the first Test, with the tested opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set to continue their left-hand-right-hand pairing. Ollie Pope, despite his dip in form at the No.3 spot, has managed to keep a hold of the position for the time being, despite heat coming from Jacob Bethell. The left-handed batter had made a strong start to his red-ball career, scoring three fifties during the tour of New Zealand.

Talisman Joe Root and white-ball captain Harry Brook constitute the backbone of the batting unit at No.4 and No.5, respectively. Skipper Ben Stokes, who made his return from injury during the one-off contest against Zimbabwe, is slotted at No.6. Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, the undisputed first-choice wicket-keeper over Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes now, is placed at No.7.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, England have named three frontline pacers and one spinner. The hosts hope to use Chris Woakes' batting ability for depth in the order, and the pair of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue will assist the veteran seamer in the pace bowling department. Shoaib Bashir rounds up the playing XI for the series opener.

England playing XI for 1st Test against India

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

England eyeing a strong start to 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle

The Ben Stokes-led side have not been able to finish in the top two of the WTC standings over the last three cycles, largely due to their over-rate deductions and questionable record in the subcontinent. With a crucial Ashes series in Australia lined up to close out the year, they are under pressure to make a serious case through the home series against India.

England have not lost a single Test at Headingley since 2017. They are on a hot streak of five straight wins at the venue, which includes a massive triumph against India by an innings and 76 runs.

