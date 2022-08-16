England name playing XI for first Test against South Africa; Ben Foakes returns after recovering from COVID-19

England have named their playing XI for their first Test against South Africa, beginning on Wednesday (August 17) at the Lord's.

The hosts made a solitary change from their historic win over India at Edgbaston last month. Ben Foakes will replace Sam Billings for the Ben Stokes-led outfit.

Foakes had to be withdrawn midway through England's third Test against New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old wicket-keeper could not recover in time for the rescheduled fifth Test against India, which saw Billings make it into the playing XI.

The hosts have stuck with the same opening combination of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, who have faced the new ball in the side's last seven Test matches. Ollie Pope will continue at No. 3 despite his inconsistent showings in his newfound position.

Former skipper Joe Root, the in-form Jonny Bairstow and Stokes will make up the middle-order. The trio have been vital to the team's success under Brendon McCullum's regime as head coach so far.

They will be followed by gloveman Foakes, who will look to make a solid return to action. The hosts have stuck to their pace trio of Matty Potts, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, with Jack Leach operating as the lone spinner.

Ollie Robinson, who earned a recall into the national Test squad for the first time since the Ashes, could not find a place in the playing XI. Other members on the sidelines include Harry Brook and Craig Overton.

England and South Africa are scheduled to compete in a three-match Test series. The Proteas, who are placed second in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, lost the warm-up contest against the Sam Billings-led England Lions.

They will be without the services of pacer Duanne Olivier due to injury. The 30-year-old right-arm pacer has reportedly suffered a grade 2 right hip flexor muscle tear, which rules him out of the entire series. South Africa have not named a replacement even though Kagiso Rabada is battling an injury issue as well.

England playing XI for the first Test against South Africa

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Who do you think will win the first Test between England and South Africa? Let us know what you think.

