England name playing XI for 2nd Test against South Africa; Ollie Robinson returns after 7 months 

Ben Stokes named a solitary change to the playing XI from Lord's.

England have announced their playing XI for the second Test against South Africa, which begins tomorrow (August 25) at Old Trafford, Manchester. Skipper Ben Stokes made only a single change from the team that suffered an innings loss in the first Test at Lord's.

The hosts' sole change comes in the bowling department, with Ollie Robinson replacing Matthew Potts. Robinson last featured for England in the final Ashes Test in Hobart earlier this year.

The 28-year-old made a bright start to his Test career following fruitful series against New Zealand and India in 2021. He was the side's leading wicket-taker over the course of that summer with 28 wickets at an average of 19.60.

James Anderson will feature in his hometown with fellow veteran Stuart Broad retaining his place as well. Jack Leach acts as the primary spin bowling option in the playing XI.

England top lay with same batting unit despite a debacle in 1st Test

Despite tallying only 314 runs over the course of two innings in the first Test, the Ben Stokes-led side have opted to stick with the same batting unit for the second rubber. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley will continue to open the innings. The latter is under enormous pressure to keep his place in the side and is in dire need of runs.

Ollie Pope will feature at No.3 despite a wobbly start in his newfound position, while the middle order comprises Joe Root, Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. The wicket-keeping responsibilities will be handled by Ben Foakes, who replaced Sam Billings ahead of the first Test.

The innings and 12 runs defeat at Lord's marked England's first defeat under the Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.

The hosts had no answer to South Africa's four-pronged pace attack on a lively surface at the Home Of Cricket. The Proteas are currently placed atop the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Will England bounce back to level the series at Old Trafford? Let us know what you think.

