"England need one more Rihanna tweet to win 2nd Test" - Twitterati trolls Team India after loss

Team India suffered a crushing 227-run defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Chennai. England skipper Joe Root starred with the bat as his emphatic double hundred put the visitors in control.

The England bowlers followed up the good work done by their batsmen to dismiss the Indian batting stalwarts. Team India couldn't save the Test on the final day and now have their backs against the wall.

Fans on Twitter slam Team India for an underwhelming performance

Fans on Twitter were not amused by the hosts' performance, especially after having just won a historic Test series Down Under.

Kuldeep Yadav was a questionable exclusion from the playing XI and many on-field decisions were baffling for the supporters.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and took a jibe at the Indian team for a poor outing. They felt the hosts were a bit complacent and overconfident about playing in their own backyard. Here is what they had to say:

Don't lose heart Indian fans.

Last time India lost first test of a series, they won the series.

Last time India lost first test of a home series, they won the series 😉#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2021

Guilty, to have underestimated the English but even the most ardent of Indian fans must ask questions of the management whether only the best XI played. India will bounce back am sure but only certain amount of accountability can lead them that way. #INDvsENG #ChennaiTest — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2021

Well done @englandcricket for winning the first test of this series. For team India we need to play Kuldeep in the next game #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2021

How often has India lost Test matches due to selections that disrupt the balance of the team? Did India play their best XI in Chennai? Horses for courses, they used to say! Let's not take anything away from England though. #INDvsENG #ChennaiTest #ViratKohli — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) February 9, 2021

JUST IN



Virat Kohli likely to request No Foreign Commentator to comment on India's Shameful Loss today.



It's India's internal matter and "India will analyze this Loss amicably" https://t.co/lNprIBfnPk — DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) February 9, 2021

No need to press panic button .India can win next match with same batting line up. Hope Axar/Kuldeep will come in to side for 1 spot(SN). The way both teams played it shows England came well prepared !! Now our team can regroup & bring out their best in next match.#INDvsENG . — Goutham (@Goutham_muthiah) February 9, 2021

#INDvsENG



Eng just needs one more rihanna tweet to win the 2nd test match — Ajay chawla (@ajaychawla_) February 9, 2021

So all that prematch meeting was only about gaining favor for the government in form of tweet?

If you guys were more focused on cricket that day india would have been in better position on cricket ground.@ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc #INDvsENG #FarmarsProtest — A Liberal doctor (@Dineshadra4) February 9, 2021

#INDvsENG We lost due to our batting failures. All the batsmen needs to step up their game. All big three Rohit, Kohli and Rahane have to take responsibility to score runs for the team. If we want to qualify, they have to score big and play good cricket — Ashwin (@AshwinKmite) February 9, 2021

Team India lost a crucial toss and England made the most of the ideal batting conditions by keeping the hosts on the field for more than two days.

Their strategy of batting India out of the Test worked wonders as the hosts fell a huge 241 runs behind in the first-innings.

There were a few eyebrows raised when England didn't declare their second innings, as many believed India could pull off a heist by batting out day five with nine wickets in hand.

However, thanks to an amazing exhibition of reverse-swing from James Anderson and some brilliant assistance by Jack Leach, England made short work of dismissing the hosts on the final day.

India will need to avoid defeat and win at least two of the remaining three Tests to ensure they make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.