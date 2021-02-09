"England need one more Rihanna tweet to win 2nd Test" - Twitterati trolls Team India after loss

Team India suffered a crushing 227-run defeat at the hands of England in the first Test in Chennai. England skipper Joe Root starred with the bat as his emphatic double hundred put the visitors in control.
The England bowlers followed up the good work done by their batsmen to dismiss the Indian batting stalwarts. Team India couldn't save the Test on the final day and now have their backs against the wall.
Fans on Twitter slam Team India for an underwhelming performance
Fans on Twitter were not amused by the hosts' performance, especially after having just won a historic Test series Down Under.
Kuldeep Yadav was a questionable exclusion from the playing XI and many on-field decisions were baffling for the supporters.
Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and took a jibe at the Indian team for a poor outing. They felt the hosts were a bit complacent and overconfident about playing in their own backyard. Here is what they had to say:
Team India lost a crucial toss and England made the most of the ideal batting conditions by keeping the hosts on the field for more than two days.
Their strategy of batting India out of the Test worked wonders as the hosts fell a huge 241 runs behind in the first-innings.
There were a few eyebrows raised when England didn't declare their second innings, as many believed India could pull off a heist by batting out day five with nine wickets in hand.
However, thanks to an amazing exhibition of reverse-swing from James Anderson and some brilliant assistance by Jack Leach, England made short work of dismissing the hosts on the final day.
India will need to avoid defeat and win at least two of the remaining three Tests to ensure they make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.Published 09 Feb 2021, 15:37 IST