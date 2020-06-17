England need to take me seriously, claims Naseem Shah

Young Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah has warned England not to underestimate him.

17-year-old Naseem Shah has warned England that they should not underestimate him because of his young age. Beginning mind games right away, Naseem Shah further made it known to England that he packs a punch despite his age.

“If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss. Age doesn’t matter, it’s my bowling that matters -- so they need to take me seriously," Naseem Shah told reporters.

International cricket is all set to return. England's summer begins with a three-match Test series against West Indies starting on July 8, followed by a three-match T20I series. Later, Pakistan are also set to visit England for a three-match Test series starting on August 5.

Naseem Shah's Test career so far

Naseem Shah will be itching to get on to the field in the bowler-friendly conditions in England. He made his debut last year Down Under against Australia aged just 16. He played his maiden Test till the end despite the passing away of his mother overnight, showing how strong he is mentally.

In his very next Test series against Sri Lanka at home, Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul aged just 16 years and 311 days.

With 13 wickets already from just 4 Tests, Naseem Shah promises to deliver much more in the future for Pakistan. He, along with fellow speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, will form a lethal combination if they get their line and length spot on against England.