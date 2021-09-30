England to play the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the English men's team will play a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands next year.

This series, which was originally scheduled to be played in May this year, had to be rescheduled due to various issues surrounding the pandemic and the logistics.

All three games in this series will be played in June 2022, at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The England and Wales Cricket Board has also confirmed the dates for the same.

England vs the Netherlands ODI series, 2022:

1st One-day international – Friday, 17 June, VRA Cricket Ground

2nd One-day international – Sunday, 19 June, VRA Cricket Ground

3rd One-day international – Wednesday, 22 June, VRA Cricket Ground

🇳🇱 England Men will play the Netherlands in three one-day internationals in Amstelveen next June.🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Men will play the Netherlands in three one-day internationals in Amstelveen next June.



"Desperate to be part of an Ashes series, but hard to make a definite decision" - England's captain Joe Root

Speaking about the Ashes coming up later this year and all the uncertainty surrounding it, England captain Joe Root said he is yet to make a decision on his participation in the series.

"I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know," Root said as quoted by News24. "It's a little bit frustrating but it's where we are at. From a player's point of view we just want to know what the position is and then we can make decisions."

With the stringent Covid-19 protocols in Australia, many England players have already expressed reservations about touring Down Under. Joe Root, though, mentioned that he is always desperate to be a part of an Ashes series.

"I'm desperate to be part of an Ashes series. I always am. It's that one series as an England player that you want to be involved in and that will never change."

"The position I'm at in my career, it could be the last opportunity I get to go, so of course it's something you're desperate to do, desperate to hopefully make history over there and be part of something very special."

Joe Root, who is yet to register a Test ton in Australia, will be hopeful of reaching the triple-figure mark if he goes on this tour.

