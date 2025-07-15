"England have never had a captain quite like Ben Stokes" - Ex-skipper's massive praise for all-rounder after memorable win in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of Ben Stokes' lion-hearted efforts after their nervy 22-run win over India in the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Vaughan heaped praise on the seam-bowling all-rounder for showing the keenness to fight back and dragging the game on his own by sheer will.

Stokes had a forgettable Test at Edgbaston in England's 336-run defeat to India, taking only one wicket across two innings, and managing only 33 runs. However, the all-rounder starred in the hosts' taking a 2-1 lead at Lord's. He scored important runs in both innings, alongside taking five wickets, sending down 44 overs. The 34-year-old also affected the run-out of Rishabh Pant in India's first innings when the game was drifting away from England.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 50-year-old stated that it was one of England's best wins as it came out of nowhere. He wrote:

"England have never had a captain quite like Ben Stokes. One who just does not accept when he is beaten, one who does not accept his team are having a bad week, and can drag a game back his way through sheer skill and force of will. This was a fabulous win for England, one of their best, because it came from nowhere really. It was built on the winning mentality of the captain, which just coursed through the whole side."

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated that England might not be the greatest team going around, but viewers can hardly take their eyes away when they are playing. He wrote:

"Stokes’s team are the most watchable team I have ever seen, and that includes some of the great sides. England are a long way from belonging in the same bracket of the greats, but you cannot take your eyes off them because they play such an extraordinary brand of cricket and can turn games around from anywhere."

Team India put a dogged resistance despite slipping to 112/8 on day 5 at Lord's in pursuit of 193. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja dragged the tourists to 147, while the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj fell for 170, leaving them crestfallen.

"He looked horrible to face" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also praised the star cricketer for putting on a stunning display with the ball, especially hitting the speeds he did despite suffering a host of injuries. He wrote:

"Stokes’s bowling was exceptional. To be hitting 90mph aged 34 after all his injuries, with the back spin he gets on the ball, the movement, the angle in, the relentless length. He looked horrible to face, and his ball to get KL Rahul was very special."

The England skipper also fittingly claimed the Player of the Match award.

