England pacer, who batted with arm in sling in 2025 Oval Test against India, retires from international cricket

Veteran England seamer Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket after being snubbed from the 2025-26 Ashes series, to be played in Australia later this year. The 36-year-old said it is the right time for him to retire, while adding that he feels incredibly lucky to have represented the national team for a long time.

The veteran cricketer's last memory in international cricket was heroically walking out to bat with a sling on his arm on Day 5 of the Oval Test against India this year. Although the hosts lost the game narrowly (by six runs) despite holding the upper hand at one stage, Woakes' bravado to fight with excruciating pain was lauded by fans and former cricketers.

Issuing a statement on his retirement, the right-arm seamer said, as quoted by the ECB's official website:

"The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket. Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride."

While Woakes was an integral part of the England side that lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the 20-over World Cup in 2022, he was equally effective in Tests, especially at home. In 62 Tests, he bagged 192 scalps at 29.61. Overall, he claimed 396 international wickets.

"Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute" - England cricket's managing director

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

After announcing the squad for the Ashes series, England men's cricket managing director Robert Key said the veteran pacer was struggling to recover in time for the series. He added that age was a factor in the management's decision to move on from Chris Woakes. Key explained, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"It's been as tough a time for someone, I think, in cricket terms, the timing of it (the shoulder dislocation) as much as anything else, and the chance of reoccurence for the immediate future for Chris Woakes. He was running out of time to be ready for the start for the Ashes. And then once you get out of an Ashes series, you're often looking at the next cycle, really. So Chris Woakes isn't in our plans at the minute… at all."

The Warwickshire seamer is likely to continue playing franchise cricket.

