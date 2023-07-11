England to persist with Jonny Bairstow for the Ashes despite poor form with both bat and gloves - Reports 

England are unlikely to ax Jonny Bairstow from the playing XI following a bleak set of returns in the ongoing Ashes so far. The wicketkeeper-batter has not been among the runs ever since a solid fifty in the first innings of the series opener. Additionally, it has been his glovework that has irked the fans more so than his batting.

Bairstow has missed routine catches and stumpings throughout the three matches, which has had a profound effect on the series scoreline. His ability with the bat has kept him in the playing XI at the expense of Ben Foakes, who was the team's undisputed wicketkeeping choice at one time.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the England selectors will meet later this week to decide the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, with Bairstow seemingly in their plans.

The selectors' thoughts echo through James Anderson's latest column in The Telegraph, where he states that the rest of the players will 'put an arm around' Bairstow.

"We will help him as much as we can to keep his spirits up because we know what a devastating player he can be. Most players need that support. Every now and then you need an arm around you and a chat," the veteran seamer wrote.

"It is important to talk to everyone to make sure they are alright and in the right place. Jonny is no different. He has been through so many things in his life that people think he can just deal with it. But we know as players it is our job to make sure we are there for him and support him any way we can, similarly with anyone who is not on top of their game,” Anderson added.

Bairstow was caught in the eye of the storm following his controversial dismissal in the second innings of the Lord's Test. The wicketkeeper could not make much of a case at his home ground in Leeds, managing only a total of 17 runs.

"He looks distracted to me" - Justin Langer on Jonny Bairstow's poor form

Jonny Bairstow's bizarre dismissal in the Lord's Test coupled with his already poor form has not helped his cause of late. He has come in for criticism from several former players like Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who wish for his exclusion from the playing XI.

Former Australian opening batter and head coach Justin Langer observed that the wicketkeeper is perhaps distracted, which has been affecting his performance levels as well.

"He looks distracted to me. He is such a vital part of this England team, but with his wicketkeeping and the events of last week attracting so much attention, he needs to find a method of clearing his mind," Langer told Telegraph Sport.

The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from July 19 onwards. Australia have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, but England have the momentum with an inspired three-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds.

