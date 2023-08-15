England to play Zimbabwe in one-off four-day Test in 2025 home summer

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe in 2025 summer. This will be the two sides' first red-ball game since 2003.

England have faced the African nation in six Tests previously, winning thrice and drawing as many times. The first match of their last Test series in 2003 at Lord's saw James Anderson make his debut and pick up a fifer.

ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould was pleased to announce the series and hoped to help Test cricket grow after the thrilling 2023 Ashes series. Gould said in a media release:

"We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a men's Test match for the first time in two decades. Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and have produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world.

"This summer's Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket's schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can."

2025 is likely to be another blockbuster summer for England as India will also play five Tests on English soil. Lord's, Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford have been announced as the venues for the highly anticipated Test series.

"This will be a historic tour for everyone involved" - Zimbabwe Cricket MD

Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni feels their players will gain a lot by playing in English conditions. He said (via Reuters):

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory. This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play."

The two boards are yet to decide on the venue for the historic Test, which is scheduled to start on May 28. England, meanwhile, will next play red-ball cricket in January 2024, when Ben Stokes and Co. visit India for five Tests.