“England played prankball” - Legendary bowler’s hilarious take on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India all-rounder and legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a hilarious take on England's approach on Day 1 of the third Test. After winning the toss and batting first, the hosts ended the day on 251/4 from 83 overs.

Ad

Known for their attacking 'Bazball' approach, it was a contrasting performance from their batters. However, Ashwin believes that Ben Stokes and Co. are ahead in this game, given the outcome on Day 1 and the way the pitch at Lord's has behaved so far.

"We can say that England played prankball and they kept the run-rate down. Is this game balanced? England have gone ahead in this game in my view with the way they batted. If you look at the pitch, there is a subcontinental tendency. It is quite contrast on Day 1 at Lord's to what you expect in these conditions. The up and down bounce will be a cause of concern. It has happened as a feature all through the day. Even when Joe Root was batting, a ball from Jadeja which he could have played comfortably off the backfoot, spun and beat him. The next ball stayed low. There is contrasting bounce and variable pace," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'. (4:52)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Talking further about the pitch and conditions, Ashwin claimed that with the heat expected to stay throughout the game, it could get difficult to bat going forward.

"Sometimes if the conditions are overcast, a little bit of rain, the moisture starts seeping in and the pitch can get better after rolling. But with these conditions, this is exactly how it is supposed to be over the next five days. In India, 29 degrees is not a lot but in England, humidity is very less. I was looking at the forecast and it is reaching 32-33 degrees tomorrow. The pitch can get better if there is moisture in the air. But if the conditions stay as on Day 1, it is rough, the ball will turn more, a lot of LBWs will start coming into play as the game goes on. So if I was India, I would want this first innings closed as soon as possible," he explained. (7:40)

Ad

It remains to be seen how the pitch will play on the second day and subsequent days of this Test.

A keeping masterclass by Dhruv Jurel in third Test against England

The former India all-rounder also heaped praise on Dhruv Jurel, who came on as a substitute wicketkeeper for the injured Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the third Test against England.

Ad

Describing the technicalities, Ashwin pointed out that while Pant could not move towards the ball while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling, Jurel produced a masterclass to get rid of English batter Ollie Pope.

"We saw a keeping masterclass. I had touched up on this before. Rishabh Pant, when he has kept to Jadeja, his glove would not go towards the ball or the edge, so he dropped a few catches. It was the exact opposite and a keeping masterclass from Dhruv Jurel. The edge and deviation was huge (Pope's dismissal). It was an absolute exhibition. We talk about bowlers and batters but keeper goes unnoticed. If a keeper takes all catches on such a pitch, that's as much as he can do," he said. (9:05)

Earlier, if a keeper was injured and walked off, a player from the XI would have to keep. However, with a change in the rule, India could bring in Jurel as a substitute, which benefited them eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news