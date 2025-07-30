England players seen shadow batting on The Oval pitch the day after Gautam Gambhir’s ugly spat with curator Lee Fortis [In Pictures]

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:52 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Joe Root and Ollie Pope were reportedly seen shadow-batting at the Oval.

Two England players, Ollie Pope and Joe Root, were seen shadow-batting on The Oval pitch on Wednesday, July 30, merely a day after the controversy between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and curator Lee Fortis. Gambhir and Fortis clashed over a perceived 2.5 metre rule.

As per pictures shared by journalist Sahil Malhotra on the social media platform X, Pope and Root were seemingly shadow-batting on the pitch where the fifth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy starts on Thursday, July 31.

This was rather strange given how big a spat India head coach Gambhir had had with curator Fortis a day earlier. Allegedly, Gambhir and his support staff were asked to stay away from the pitch when they wanted to take a look at it before the match.

Fortis had reportedly asked Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak to stay at least 2.5 metres away from the pitch while they were inspecting it on Tuesday. This led to a heated altercation between the curator and India's head coach.

On Wednesday, however, the pictures of these two England players shadow-batting on the pitch raised serious concerns about Fortis' comments a day earlier.

See the pictures here:

India are 1-2 down in the five-match series, with one Test yet to be played

England lead the five-match series 2-1 after securing victories in the first Test in Leeds and the third Test at Lord's. India won the second Test in Birmingham and drew the fourth in heroic fashion in Manchester.

India batted first in the fourth Test and put up a decent total of 358 on the board. England, however, responded in fine fashion, and scored 669, thanks to Joe Root's stunning 150 and Ben Stokes' 141.

India faced major setbacks early on in the second innings, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over itself. However, the team then rallied together to script one of the most memorable comebacks in Test cricket.

Centuries from captain Shubman Gill (103), Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*), as well as a gritty 90 from KL Rahul, ensured that India drew the match comfortably, and took the series into the final Test.

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
