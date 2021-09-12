IPL 2021: England players to miss playoffs due to international commitments

According to the latest update, members of England's T20 World Cup squad will not be available for the playoffs in the 14th season of the IPL should their teams qualify.

Despite the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow pulling out of the rescheduled 2nd leg of the cash-rich league, as many as 10 England players will participate in the forthcoming season.

Of the ten players that will take part in the competition, only RCB's George Carton isn't a part of England's T20 WC squad.

The franchisee who will be most impacted by the unavailability of England players in the playoffs is MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

The three-time champions are currently placed in the second spot in the points table after having registered 5 wins in 7 games, and the likes of Sam Curran and Moeen Ali are a vital part of their set-up.

England to tour Pakistan for two T20Is as part of their preparations for the World Cup

Meanwhile, England will ramp up their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup by locking horns with Pakistan in a couple of T20Is in October

The group stage of the IPL will conclude on October 8 and the No.1 ranked T20 side in the world is due to arrive in Pakistan the following day.

The two T20Is will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 14 and 15.

The second phase of England's preparation for the quadrennial event will see them play a couple of warm-up games in the United Arab Emirates in the lead-up to the tournament.

England have been clubbed in what has been billed as the 'Group of Death' alongside defending champions West Indies, Ashes rivals Australia, South Africa and a couple of qualifying teams.

The 2010 T20 World Cup champions will begin their campaign against the West Indies in Dubai on October 23.

England's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonathan Bairstow, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood;

Also Read

Reserve players: Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Edited by Prem Deshpande