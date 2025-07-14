England players show sportsmanship by consoling Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj after 22-run victory in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Pictures]

England players displayed great sportsmanship by consoling Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj after their 22-run victory in the third Test against India. The game was played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground, with it ending on Monday.

The visitors were chasing 193 runs in the final innings for a win. They were eight down for 112 runs. However, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj put in their best efforts to take them close to the finish line. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 60 off 181 balls, finding able support from Bumrah (5 off 54) and Siraj (4 off 30).

However, India fell short, being bowled out for 170 in the end, losing by a close margin. After the game ended, England's players showed sportsmanship by consoling Jadeja and Siraj, who put up a fight till the end.

England captain Ben Stokes was seen hugging the two, while Joe Root and Harry Brook were seen consoling Siraj at the other end.

Below are pictures of it posted by users on X (formerly Twitter) -

England script record win at Lord's to go 2-1 up

England beat India in a thriller at Lord's to win the third Test. They had scored 387 runs in the first innings. The visitors also got to 387, leaving the scores level. In the second innings, the hosts were bowled for 192, setting Shubman Gill and Co. a target of 193 runs.

England picked up early wickets to leave India in trouble at 58/4 at the end of play on day four. They began the final day with three quick blows in the form of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar to put them under further pressure.

India put up a solid fight as Jadeja, along with help from Bumrah and Siraj, took the game deep. With the win, Ben Stokes and his team defended a low target successfully. Notably, this is the fourth lowest successfully defended total in Tests at Lord's.

Having won the opening game, the hosts are now 2-1 ahead in the series, taking an important lead with two more matches to go. The fourth Test is scheduled to be played at Manchester from Wednesday, July 23.

