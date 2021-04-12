“England ready to boycott social media” – Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has stated that the team management is prepared to boycott social media to take a stand against the online abuse of their cricketers.

Stuart Broad’s comments come in the wake of England players being abused online. Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen recently sparked controversy after she tweeted about Moeen Ali.

Her tweet was severely criticized and earned the ire of the cricket fraternity.

Taslima Nasreen's removed tweet

On at least two occasions last year, England’s star pacer Jofra Archer had received racially motivated attacks on Instagram.

Stuart Broad is ready to lose the positives of social media to take a stand for his England teammates.

“There are great positives to social media, but if we have to lose those positives for a period of time to make a stand, then I’d be well up for that.

“It beggars my belief that someone could write some of the messages to my teammates that they have to Jofra. If you said some of the stuff people say on social media on the street, it wouldn’t end well, would it?" Stuart Broad told PA Media.

The England bowling great is willing to send a strong message and believes the subject is worth a conversation.

“If there was action, it would come from the leaders in our dressing room and if the team felt like a change needed to happen we’ve got some really great people above us in the hierarchy who would be very open to what the team’s beliefs were. It’s a really strong message. I think it is definitely worth a conversation,” Stuart Broad added.

England cricket may follow the football way

Even in English football, teams are gradually taking a stand. Scottish champions Rangers and Premier League teams Swansea and Birmingham are currently on a week-long break after several players from the teams were racially abused online.

It doesn’t end there. Former Arsenal star and French international Thierry Henry has quit social media. Even Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson handed control of his accounts to an anti-cyberbullying charity.

Swansea City has chosen to take a club-wide stance in the battle against abuse and discrimination of all forms on social media.



From 5pm today we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days.#EnoughIsEnough



👉 https://t.co/rmHXB0j2l7 pic.twitter.com/fKqKqHl8Ag — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 8, 2021