England reprimanded for slow-over rate in Lord's Test

The England cricket team have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

Chris Broad, the ICC elite panel match referee, imposed the fine on the hosts after they were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

England skipper Joe Root pleaded guilty which ruled out the chance of a formal hearing. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Mike Burns had levied the charges against England.

Dom Bess has been added to England’s squad for their second Test against New Zealand 👀#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/qvez90wclj — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, according to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, a player is fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over they fail to complete in the allotted time.

England suspend Ollie Robinson for the second Test

Ollie Robinson, the England fast bowler, will miss the second and final Test against New Zealand after being suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). He was accused of posting racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old.

The tweets surfaced the day Robinson made his debut for England and returned with four wickets. At the end of the day's play, the Sussex fast bowler was said he was disappointed and apologised unconditionally for his actions.

“I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist,” Robinson said at the time. “I deeply regret my actions and I am ashamed of making such remarks. It was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets."

The ECB is likely to make an example of Robinson and their chief Tom Harrison confirmed a disciplinary process and a full investigation.

“He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday (June 10). Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county," said Harrison.

