I think it's still a decent wicket if you get stuck in and you build a few partnerships: Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes proved his worth on Day One of the fourth Test against India at the Oval by troubling the opposition batsmen. Chris Woakes earned four wickets to help restrict India to 191 after England captain Joe Root chose to bowl first.

Woakes struck in his first over to dismiss Rohit Sharma after Root introduced him as the first-change bowler. He removed Ravindra Jadeja after lunch and Rishabh Pant after tea. Later, the right-arm seamer dismissed Shardul Thakur, who top-scored for the visitors.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Chris Woakes said that surpassing India's score shouldn't be challenging but feels the England batsmen need to be patient. The 32-year old remains optimistic about his team gaining the advantage in the Test.

"I don't think it's a wicket that you can't bat past their score. I think it's still a decent wicket if you get stuck in and you build a few partnerships. We can hopefully bat past them and whatever we get ahead will be really important for the second innings," said Chris Woakes.

I was pleased with how the day went: Chris Woakes

Playing his first Test since August of 2020, Chris Woakes admitted to feeling nervous about playing in front of a full house again. The Warwickshire seamer believes the first over and getting Rohit's wicket calmed his nerves.

"I was a little bit nervous as you usually are playing for England. Test cricket in front of a full house again, I haven't done that for quite a while so it was nice to be back out there. I think my first over kind of calmed me down and it came out quite nicely. Getting Sharma early settled the nerves. I was pleased with how the day went," said Woakes.

England, unfortunately, lost their captain Root in the closing moments of the opening day of the Test. The hosts lost their openers cheaply and currently trail by 138 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar