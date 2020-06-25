×
England’s Clare Connor set to become MCC’s first female president

  • Clare Connor was nominated by current president and former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.
  • The former all-rounder received the MBE in 2004 and as well as an OBE in the year that followed.
Modified 25 Jun 2020, 12:49 IST
Former England captain Clare Connor.
Former England women’s cricket captain Clare Connor is all set to take over as the first female president of the 233-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The historic decision was announced at an AGM on Wednesday (June 24).

Clare Connor, who was nominated by the current president and former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara during the MCC’s first online AGM, will take up the role in October 2021, pending approval by the club’s members.

Clare Connor's historic appointment

“I am deeply honoured to be named the next President of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege,” Clare Connor, managing director of women’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), said in a statement.
“We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come. I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed,” the former England captain added.

Clare Connor captained the England Women’s Cricket Team for six years, winning the women’s Ashes during her stint. She was appointed England captain in 2000, a role which she grew into gradually. She was instrumental in moulding England into a force to be reckoned with which culminated in their 1-0 Ashes series win in 2005.

The former all-rounder received the MBE in 2004 and after an impressive showing in the 2004/05 Women's World Cup campaign, the OBE was added to her many other achievements. Connor captained England to their first Ashes triumph in 42 years in 2005.

The 43-year-old turned out in 16 Tests and 93 ODIs for England before announcing her retirement in 2005. In 2007, Clare Connor was also appointed as the ECB's Head of Women’s Cricket.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara, the first non-British MCC president, will likely remain in the role for a second 12-month spell because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cricketing landscape.

The MCC is based at Lord’s, which it owns, and is the most esteemed club in cricket, acting as custodian and arbiter of the laws of the sport. As well as playing around 480 games per year against schools, universities, and clubs, it also invests £2 million ($2.49 million) per year in youth cricket.

England Cricket Team
