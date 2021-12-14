"You don’t ever want a cricket related death" - Jofra Archer feared his hostile spell killed Steve Smith

England paceman Jofra Archer feared his aggressive bowling to Steve Smith in the second Test of the 2019 Ashes series could have resulted in the latter's death. Jofra Archer claimed the cricketing fraternity couldn't afford another casualty on the field.

The duel between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith was one of the most riveting in Test cricket history. Archer, who debuted in the format in that match, unsettled the ace Test batter with plenty of short-pitched balls, including a nasty one that felled Smith in the first innings. He copped a blow to his head, resulting in a concussion.

Speaking to News Corp, Jofra Archer said the blows could especially hurt players in England due to the cold weather. The 26-year old cited having fears of another cricket-related death when Smith went down.

"I think in England personally when the ball hits you it can feel a lot worse than it is because sometimes it’s a bit cold and I thought it was that until I actually saw him roll … when he went down and then he rolled on his back, I went ‘oh dear,’ you know. I thought it was very serious, but he came out and he batted again. Obviously you don’t ever want a cricket related death. There was one already and there’s no need for another one. It’s hard enough trying to get the kids to come and play cricket."

Although Smith returned to bat in the first innings after sustaining a concussion, he couldn't do so in the second. The 32-year old also missed the third Test at Headingley as England won a thrilling game by a wicket.

"I just think his wicket wasn’t for me" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Archer, who failed to dismiss Smith even once throughout the series, hailed his resilience and concentration. Although he relished the challenge, the right-arm pacer felt he wasn't meant to dismiss Smith.

"I know they say he’s tough as nails anyway, but I don’t think he would have come out to bat again if he wasn’t. Just his resilience. You are putting yourself out there and risking everything for your team. Honestly, throughout that whole series, I just think his wicket wasn’t for me. There were a few top edges that could have gone to hand. But I just enjoyed the challenge."

Smith enjoyed a highly productive Ashes series, mustering 774 runs in four Tests at 110.57. The former Australian skipper's monumental efforts were instrumental in Australia retaining the urn.

