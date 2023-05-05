England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt announces her retirement from international cricket

Legendary England fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from international cricket on Friday, May 5. The 37-year-old cricketer began her journey in 2004 and represented England Women’s team in 267 games, taking 335 wickets across all formats.

The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for her team in both T20 (114) and ODIs (170). During her illustrious career, Brunt has won three World Cups and four Ashes series.

In a statement, Brunt expressed her gratitude for her 19-year-old career, calling retirement the toughest decision of her life.

“Well, here I am, 19 years later, at the end of my international journey," Brunt stated. "I thought I’d never be able to reach this decision but I have and it’s been the hardest one of my life. I never had any dreams or aspirations to do what I’ve done, I only ever wished to make my family proud of me. And what I’ve achieved has gone way beyond that.”

She continued:

"It has been a huge honor representing England for so long and I’d like to thank all of the England cricket family past and present for making my time a special one.”

“My greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat” – Katherine Sciver-Brunt

Katherine Sciver-Brunt further shared a heartwarming message for her partner and England cricketer Natalie Sciver-Brunt. The couple got engaged in October 2019 but their wedding was delayed due to COVID-19. They finally tied the knot in May last year. She said:

“Of the trophies and titles I could have wished to achieve I have reached them all, but my greatest achievement is the happiness that I have found in Nat.”

"I have so much to be thankful for, cricket has given me a purpose, a sense of belonging, security, many golden memories, and best friends that will last a lifetime," Brunt added.

Meanwhile, Katherine Sciver-Brunt has already announced her retirement from domestic cricket, but she will continue to play in The Hundred. Both Katherine and Natalie will play for Trent Rockets in the tournament.

