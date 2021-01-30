England's Stokes, Archer and Burns to start training today; Bairstow to join squad after 2nd Test vs India

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, speedster Jofra Archer and opener Rory Burns will begin training on Saturday (January 30) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since they arrived in the country four days prior to the rest of their teammates. The four-Test series against India starts on February 5 in Chennai.

While the rest of the England squad were engaged in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and could fly out only on January 27, the aforementioned trio flew down last Saturday (January 23) and have since completed the mandatory six-day quarantine. They will now train in two-hour sessions for the next three days.

“Three players from the England touring party are set to train this morning at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, and Ben Stokes. The first group of players – Archer, Burns, and Stokes – will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session,” confirmed an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) media statement.

The development came after all members of the English contingent tested negative in the second round of COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday.

“The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results,” the communiqué added.

The rest of the players, including captain Joe Root, are currently undergoing self-isolation and can join the preparatory camp on February 2.

“The plan is still for Jonny Bairstow to return for the third and fourth Test” – England Cricket Board

Jonny Bairstow was sent home after the two Tests against Sri Lanka

The England management had a lot of brickbats hurled at them for the decision to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests in Chennai. While batting coach Graham Thorpe on Friday stated Bairstow will return after the opening fixture, the ECB clarified that the earlier decision still holds valid.

“To clarify, the plan is still for Jonny Bairstow to return for the third and fourth Test and not the second Test. Along with Sam Curran and Mark Wood,” the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in its latest statement.

After the Chennai sojourn, both India and England will shift bases to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Tests and the ensuing five-match T20I series. The long tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series in Pune.