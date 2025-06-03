England seamer checks in on pigeon after it gets hit by ball in ENG vs WI 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

England seamer Matthew Potts checked up on a pigeon after it was struck by a shot played by a West Indian batter in the third ODI on Tuesday at The Oval. Potts, who was stationed at deep cover, checked on the bird by trying to pick it up after it was struck.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of the innings bowled by leg-spinner Adil Rashid as Gudakesh Motie chopped one through the covers. The ball travelled through a flock of pigeons sitting on the grass and, unfortunately, struck one of them. Potts went to check up on the bird, and it flew away as soon as he tried to pick it up. The commentators were amused by the incident.

The start of the ODI was itself eventful, as the toss had to be delayed due to the West Indian team getting stuck in traffic. The Englishmen also came to the venue riding bicycles.

Matthew Potts takes two wickets as England keep West Indies to 251 in a 40-over contest

Potts, Saqib Mahmood, and Brydon Carse chipped in with two wickets during the first innings. Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 8-0-40-3.

After England captain Harry Brook asked the visiting side to bat, the match was reduced to 40 overs following a lengthy delay due to rain. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 70, while Motie (63) and Alzarri Joseph (41) chipped in with crucial contributions to lift their side to 251/9 in 40 overs.

The Englishmen have already sealed the series with a 238-run win in the first ODI and a three-wicket victory in the second. The home side have also edged ahead in the run-chase of 252, but have lost Jamie Smith, who hammered 64 off 28 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and three sixes to put his side ahead.

