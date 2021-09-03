"We could have gone short at him" - Chris Woakes reflects on Shardul Thakur's counterattacking fifty

England seamer Chris Woakes justified being swapped for Sam Curran for the fourth Test against India at the Oval. Woakes' four scalps allowed the hosts to restrict India to 191 after putting them in to bat under overcast conditions.

Woakes picked up four key wickets, hurting the visitors at crucial junctures. He started by dismissing opener Rohit Sharma and followed it up by taking Ravindra Jadeja's wicket post-lunch to break a promising partnership. He also got rid of Rishabh Pant after tea and stopped Shardul Thakur.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the first day's play, Chris Woakes believes they could have bowled short at Shardul Thakur. While Woakes lauded the 29-year-old for playing an attacking knock, he believes some of Thakur's shots were fortunate.

"We could have gone short at him, potentially. But I feel we got their top order out by bowling a good length. That was kind of what we decided to stick to. Maybe we didn't hold length as well as we probably could have done - me included - but I think he chanced his arm, he got a few away, a couple fell in the gaps - sometimes you just have to say 'fair play," said Woakes.

It's been a good pitch for everyone really: Chris Woakes

Ollie Robinson celebrates KL Rahul's wicket. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chris Woakes thinks England took the honours as bowling India out for 191 is a job well done. As for the pitch, the right-arm seamer deemed it a balanced one, which supports both batsmen and bowlers.

"I think it has been a relatively good day still. When you win a toss and put a team into bat, to bowl them out for 191 is almost pretty much job done. But to lose three tonight, including Joe [Root], kind of keeps it in the balance. It's been a good pitch for everyone really. If you get in you can score runs, but if we bowl tight areas and keep the batsmen on their toes, then you are always in the game as a bowler."

With Joe Root back in the hut, a lot will depend on Dawid Malan on Day Two. The likes of Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali also have to make substantial contributions to erase the remaining 138-run deficit.

