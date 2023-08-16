England selector Luke Wright hints at England's 2023 World Cup squad; Jofra Archer misses out

England's chief selector and former all-rounder Luke Wright has confirmed that the ODI squad that plays against New Zealand is likely to be the same that travels to India for the ODI World Cup in October this year.

The two 15-man squads to be led by Jos Buttler is set to play four ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand, after which the ODI bunch is intended to travel to India for the showpiece event.

Jofra Archer still seems to be in a race against time to make it to the final squad, the deadline for which is September 28.

Here's what Luke Wright had to tell the reporters about how tough it was for the selectors to pick a squad from the depth of talent that their cricket has:

"This is the squad we are going to put forward. It's incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well. With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it's incredibly tough."

Luke Wright on Ben Stokes' ODI return for England

Luke Wright is also delighted that all-rounder Ben Stokes agreed to reverse his retirement decision and make his comeback to the ODI format. His ability to come good in big matches is likely to give the defending champions a significant edge over others.

On this, Wright stated:

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

England's provisional World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.