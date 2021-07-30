England series is going to be a tough one for India: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that India will have a tough time during the upcoming Test series against England. He opined that England bowlers would have the edge over their counterparts as they are well-versed with the playing conditions.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the Rawalpindi express spoke about the challenges that Team India could face during the upcoming series. Shoaib Akhtar said:

"The English bowlers have an edge, especially Archer and Anderson. We all know the history between Anderson and Virat Kohli. Of course, they have the upper hand as they are playing in their home conditions."

He mentioned that the sooner the Indian bowlers find their own lengths, the better it will be for the team. The 45-year-old then stressed the importance of aggression in a fast bowler's mindset. He said:

"The aggression of the fast bowlers is in their length. People think that I was aggressive because of bowling bouncers, but no. I was aggressive because I was constantly hitting the right areas, and with the pace, with the variation in pace. So, whoever goes in from the Indian side(plays in the Test series), just remember to hit the deck with a lot of aggression and a lot of pace. And keep doing this variation throughout, which is the most important thing."

Shoaib Akhtar also gave an example from his past to support his suggestion. He shared an anecdote from a Test match in 2002, in which he outfoxed the former Australian skipper with his skillful variations in pace and length in Test cricket.

Make sure you have your match on within your brain: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar then continued by explaining the mindset Indian bowlers should possess to achieve success in testing conditions. He emphasized a clear thought process and having self-confidence about one's skill set is a must.

" Once you find your aggression in length, then don't let that go. Make sure you have your match on within your brain, not with the batsmen. It is my skill that is going to outsmart you out there. This is the mindset that you should have. It's not about people who are holding the bad days or enemies of yours, no, it is your skill which is your best enemy, who is not letting you or allowing you to display that talent. In order to display that talent, you have to go through the pain barrier." said Akhtar

You can watch the video below:

