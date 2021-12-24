"I’m confident I can bang out a hundred in these conditions" - Joe Root ahead of Boxing Day Test

England captain Joe Root remains hugely confident of breaking his away Ashes hundred drought in the Boxing Day Test to lead his side to victory. Joe Root brushed aside concerns about his form, reminding his detractors of a prolific 2021, scoring six Test centuries.

Speaking before the third Test in Melbourne, Joe Root stated he is bullish about hitting a hundred in these conditions. He stressed that his conversion rate this year isn't concerning. The Yorkshire batter stated, as quoted by the Guardian:

"I’m confident I can bang out a hundred in these conditions. I feel in a really good place with my batting. I know that’s a brave thing to say but that conversion rate, this year, it’s not been an issue at all. I just need to put myself in those positions, have the bit between my teeth, [and think]: ‘Over my dead body."

While Root has scored two half-centuries in the prevailing Ashes series, he has ceased to reach the three-figure mark. The 31-year-old came close to his first Test hundred Down Under in the second innings in Brisbane before falling for 89. Root admits he has to show some grit to get to the milestone.

England's batting lynchpin has been in fine form in 2021 in Test cricket. He is on the brink of becoming the leading run-getter in the format in a calendar year. With 1630 runs, he needs 159 more runs at the iconic MCG to surpass Mohammad Yousuf's 1788.

"I expect a response from everyone this week" - Joe Root

Root asserted that the entire team is keen to turn things around, realizing what remains at stake. Intending to make the scoreline 1-2 before the fourth Test in Sydney as a Christmas present. Root added:

"I expect a response from everyone this week. There’s no motivation needed, really. Just the state of the series, what’s at stake and what we need to do, quite simply. I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up. We are doing everything we can to make sure it is 2-1 by the time we leave here."

England need a turnaround for the ages as they must win the remaining three Tests to regain the Ashes urn. Their loss in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide extended their losing streak in Australia to 11 Tests.

