"I'm probably guilty as much as anyone for expecting too much of Ben Stokes" - Joe Root

England captain Joe Root has opened up on all-rounder Ben Stokes' struggles in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Joe Root stated he regrets hoping too much from his deputy, given he returned to professional cricket for the first time since July. Stokes had taken a break from cricket to prioritize his mental health and the Ashes is his first series back since the break.

Contrary to expectations, Stokes struggled across departments in the first Test as it was one of the most instrumental factors in England's nine-wicket loss. The southpaw made only 19 runs in the match alongside bowling figures of 12-0-65-0, while he also looked to have injured his knee.

Speaking before a practice session ahead of the second Test, Joe Root admitted he had unrealistic expectations from Ben Stokes. The 31-year old justified that the all-rounder's past heroics were the reason.

"It was a huge ask for Ben last week and I'm probably guilty as much as anyone, I expected too much of him because I see him almost as a bit of a superhero. Look at what he's done in the last couple of years when he's played and at least once a series, maybe twice a series, he's done something extraordinary which has won a game on its own," Root stated, as quoted by Perth Now.

Although the 30-year-old's knee injury rendered him doubtful for the day-night Test, Stokes declared he can manage his injury. The seam-bowling all-rounder had a Test to forget, especially with the ball as he bowled more than 10 no-balls.

"I know it's going to come from him, it's just when" - Joe Root

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Root highlighted the pressure Stokes was under. However, the number one Test batter said his capabilities render him skilful for special things. Root said:

"You do get a little complacent about expecting that. It's easy to forget that on a big occasion like this whether it's because he's not played a huge amount or also what he's had to go through recently, I think there was a little bit too much on him."

The Yorkshire batter trusts Stokes' failure to drive him to deliver extraordinary performances soon. He added:

"But you know the character he is, it will have motivated him even more now to put in one of those magical performances. Whether that comes this week or further down the series I know it's there. I know it's going to come, it's just when."

Also Read Article Continues below

The tourists face a near-must-win game in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting Thursday. England are likely to make a couple of changes, notably slotting in James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Edited by Aditya Singh